Четверг, 22 Дек 2016
Лондон

16.11.2010 11:52

Believe it or not, there are actually quite a few things that you should do when you are in London on vacation.  Honestly, London is one of those places that you can not get away from and it is honestly a beautiful place to visit.  However, these things are life-altering things and life experiences that everyone in the world should go through. First you need to make sure that you visit Big Ben.  This historical clock has been a sight to be seen for years upon years.  Next, you need to make sure that you take a river cruise on the Thames and take a whole lot of pictures.  After you are done with that, make sure that you take a ride on the London Eye, which is honestly the largest Ferris wheel in the world.

A trip to Buckingham Palace is next along with a stop down Oxford street with over 300 stores on it and you got yourself a beautiful and incredible vacation in London! 

Around the world people just say London but are they talking about Greater London or the City of London.
Greater London is composed of the City of London, the City of Westminster & the 32 surrounding London boroughs.

The City of London, is also known as "the City" a tiny area (approximately one square mile) in the centre of Greater London. During the medieval period it was the full extent of London, today it is Europe's largest central business & financial district.

 

Greater London is made up of Inner London & Outer London. Inner London boroughs include: Camden, Greenwich, Hackney, Hammersmith & Fulham, Islington, Kensington & Chelsea, Lambeth, Lewisham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Wandsworth & the City of Westminster.

The outer London boroughs include: Barking and Dagenham, Barnet, Bexley, Brent, Bromley, Croydon, Ealing, Enfield, Haringey, Harrow, Havering, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Kingston upon Thames, Merton, Newham, Redbridge, Richmond upon Thames, Sutton & Waltham Forest.

The City of London is the oldest part of London but with its towering sky scrapers it is also the most modern.

St Pauls Cathedral is the most visited spot in the City. Built after the Great Fire of London to replace the Church that had previously stood there, it’s galleries & crypt are legendary.

Leadenhall Market is a Victorian glass & iron covered marketplace with numerous cafe’s, bars & shops. The Old Bailey is England’s most infamous court house & has witnessed many of London’s most serious criminal cases.

Tower Bridge was built in 1894 & is one of the finest, most recognisable bridges in the World. The views over London are breathtaking.

The Tower of London founded nearly a millennium ago has changed from a castle to prison to a palace. The history of the Tower of London is diverse & today houses the Crown Jewels, William the Conqueror’s White Tower, the Traitor Gate & the Bloody Tower.

London: This Place Is Incredible

Official site of the London 2012 

 

0 #3 Так 08.06.2012 19:20
и как там?
0 #2 Arina 07.06.2012 22:03
ja tam zivu.... :-)
0 #1 angelina 30.10.2011 23:54
Я очень хочу туда поехать......
это моя главная мечта :roll:
